Blazers Sign Ibou Badji to Two-Way Deal, Waive Olivier Sarr

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking up their roster Friday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing G-League center Ibou Badji on a two-way deal, sources tell ESPN. With a 7-foot-9 wingspan, he’s been one of the top shotblockers outside of the NBA. Badji had been with the Wisconsin Herd this season. Blazers are waiving center Olivier Sarr.

Badji, 20, went undrafted in this year’s draft and signed with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate on an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this month. In seven games with the Herd this season, Badji is averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

In a corresponding move, the team waived Olivier Sarr, who was on a two-way contract. Sarr, 23, signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Blazers in the offseason and impressed during training camp enough to ink a two-way contract with the team. But a wrist injury has sidelined him for the first six weeks of the season and the team felt it was worth letting him go to take a shot on Badji.