NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Looking to Deal John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to shake things up.

According to The Athletic, the Hawks could be looking into trading John Collins.

The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic.

One of the teams that could be a trade partner for the Hawks is the Phoenix Suns, who have been eager to trade Jae Crowder.

The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Portland Trail Blazers could have been a fit for a potential Collins trade, but not after the team dealt for Jerami Grant in the offseason. Collins’ future money is simply too much for the Blazers.

BE community, where do you think Collins could end up? Put on your GM hat and post your prospective trades down in the comments below.