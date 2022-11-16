Blazers Rank 20th In HoopsHype’s Asset Rankings

Despite improving its collection of players and picks over the past few months, the Portland Trail Blazers have ranked in the bottom half of HoopsHype’s asset rankings.

Yossi Gozlan placed the Blazers 20th in the website’s regular ranking update, pointing towards a lot of young talent and of course Damian Lillard who continues to perform into his 30s.

The Blazers currently owe the next first round pick that falls outside the lottery to the Chicago Bulls, which could impact future deals Portland hopes to execute if it wants to include draft compensation.

Damian Lillard remains committed to Portland despite trade speculation last year and their strong start so far justifies that decision. Their overall ceiling may be limited by the construction of their roster so if things do change in the future, he still holds enough trade value to extract optimal value. They also have several intriguing young players and have all but one of their future first-round picks in the next seven drafts. Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100): Damian Lillard (No. 18) Anfernee Simons (No. 65) Shaedon Sharpe (No. 66) Jerami Grant (No. 82) Notable players 25 years or under: Shaedon Sharpe (19) Keon Johnson (20) Jabari Walker (20) Nassir Little (22) Anfernee Simons (23) Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, six second-round picks): 2024 first-rounder 2024 second-rounder (favorable of CHA and MIN) 2024 second-rounder (ATL, protected 31-55) 2025 first-rounder 2026 first-rounder 2027 first-rounder 2027 second-rounder 2027 second-rounder (NOP) 2028 first-rounder 2028 second-rounder 2029 first-rounder 2029 second-rounder

The Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics made up Gozlan’s top five.

