Jacked Ramsays After Dark: Blazers Get Win #10 Before Thanksgiving

Join Danny Marang for a Jacked Ramsays After Dark episode following Tuesday night’s game vs the San Antonio Spurs that saw the Blazers rattle off their 10th win of the season, 117-110.

Once again led by swingman Jerami Grant(29 points, 8 rebounds, 6-8 3FG) with the starting unit back together - Damian Lillard (22 points, 11 assists, 2 rebounds) and Anfernee Simons (23 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds) joined Grant with 20+ point production to combat a young, well coached Spurs team in the closing minutes of the 4th quarter.

While the boxscore was carried by the marquee names, Drew Eubanks stepped in for Jusuf Nurkic who’s working back from injuries (and not looking remotely ready for consistent production) and competed admirably against Jakob Poeltl (who had a career high 31 points backed by 14 rebounds, 5 assists & a block) - who was absolutely feasting on a step slow Nurkic.

Giving up size and length, Eubanks measured up with heart and competed his butt off - 9 points and 7 rebounds don’t do the justice of telling his story tonight, a +28 in a game the Blazers won by 7.

Tap in and find out exactly what happened and why it went the way that it did down the stretch for the Blazers to get their 10th win.

