Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, Nets vs. Kings Headline TNT Doubleheader

After one week without a Tuesday TNT doubleheader, we’re back to look at the betting odds on today’s matchups. This time, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m. (PST), followed by the Sacramento Kings hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. (PST). Let’s examine where to put your money, starting with the early game.

MEM Spread: +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: +140

NOLA Spread: -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: -165

Things to consider…

1) The Pelicans are playing at home, where they currently have a 3-2 record. Just generally speaking, the home team is always going to have a slight edge in the odds. One may remember that, on a previous Tuesday, New Orleans held off a healthy Dallas Mavericks squad while playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, or Herb Jones. They’re going to be tough to beat.

2) However, injuries must be accounted for and it is worth noting that Williamson (foot/ankle) is questionable to play. This is where the betting intrigue lies. If Williamson is unable to go, then the Grizzlies have a distinct advantage to press.

3) That said, the Grizzlies are for certain without guard Desmond Bane (toe). Bane, a frontrunner for Most Improved Player, is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game that Memphis will sorely miss tonight. This puts the onus on Ja Morant to carry the Grizzlies to victory.

Main takeaway: Who you bet on here will depend heavily on the availability of Williamson. If he is not ready to go, this one is probably close to dead even. Yet the Pelicans are favorites for good reason and should be your first inclination if Williamson is a game-time call.

And now, the late game.

BKN Spread: +2 (-115) Moneyline: +105

SAC Spread: -2 (-105) Moneyline: -125

Things to consider…

1) The Kings, like the Pelicans, are playing at home. Unlike the Pelicans, they are completely healthy. As of writing, not a single player – starting or otherwise – appears on the injury report. This means that De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will likely be the driving force behind a potential victory, and neither is particularly easy to counter.

2) Kyrie Irving remains suspended. Until the star guard has completed a list of actions required for him to return to the court, he will not play.

3) And yet, the Nets are 4-2 without Irving. This stretch represents their strongest run of the young season. Forward Kevin Durant has been impossible to stop from scoring. He is averaging 30.6 points per game and is the first player since Michael Jordan to begin an NBA season with 13 consecutive 25-point games. This does not bode well for the Kings, whose defensive rating ranks 26th in the league.

Main takeaway: These teams should be pretty equally matched, but if you’re inclined to bet the underdog, it’s worth taking the Nets in this one. They are not the team they should be on paper but they are still building meaningful momentum and could steal one on the road in Sacramento.

