Blazer’s Edge Radio: Road Warriors

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys recap the back end of an impressive 4-2 road trip—despite a tough finish in Dallas over the weekend. In particular, they’ll focus on the recent emergence of Jerami Grant as a go-to scoring threat.

In addition, the guys will discuss the coaching situation in Brooklyn, and hand out grades for the newest crop of the NBA’s City Edition uniforms.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!