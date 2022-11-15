Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag: Buy or Sell What the Blazers Have Done So Far

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for a Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag following the Portland Trail Blazers return from a six-game road trip where the Blazers went 4-2, elevating their season record to 9-4 and the top of the Western Conference as of Monday night.

What did we learn about the Blazers on their trip? From their series games with the Suns, we saw that the Blazers are able to survive without their top players, if only for a night. The Blazers have been tested in quarters and halves, found themselves down tremendously at times, and yet, outside of one game in Phoenix wildly short handed, they haven’t “let go or the rope” at all.

While Portland went 4-2 on the trip, some interesting trends have popped up defensively as it pertains to shot profiles. Seth Partnow and Kevin Pelton have both raised concerns over the last few days, how much do you consider this to be a problem, if any?

How has the Damian Lillard/Anfernee Simons backcourt looked so far? What’s working and what isn’t? What can they do to maximize the pairing?

Where are the Blazers at health-wise? With nearly every rotation player being unavailable at some point, are the Blazers finally getting healthier?

That and more on this week’s episode!

