Lillard: Jerami Grant Is An All-Star Caliber Player

The Portland point guard talks up his teammate’s All Star chances.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard has labelled Portland Trail Blazers teammate Jerami Grant an All-Star calibre player.

The six-time All-Star sung his teammate’s praises today, suggesting that while Grant’s path to selection in the February showcase might be difficult, he’s definitely that level of talent.

Lillard reportedly advocated for the offseason deal with the Detroit Pistons that delivered the Blazers’ Grant in exchange for a future Milwaukee Bucks first round pick. The pair had previously played together with Team USA.

Through 12 games this season, Grant is averaging 20.7 points on 46 percent three point shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 blocks, often guarding the opposing team’s best player.

Grant was taken with the 39th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, also spending time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and the Pistons.

The last time the Blazers fielded more than one All-Star in the same year was 2015 with Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge.

