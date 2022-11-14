On This Day: Blazers, Suns Compete in Wild 4OT Affair

Only 13 games in NBA history have ended in four overtimes, and one of those involved the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns on this day 25 years ago.

The Blazers were off to a quick 5-1 start on the season while the Suns were right behind at 4-1.

The two teams were neck-and-neck throughout the game, but the Blazers trailed by three points with seconds to go and the length of the court to pass. But luckily Arvydas Sabonis was there to save the day, Christian Laettner style.

November 14, 1997: “Holy Lithuania!”



Portland's Arvydas Sabonis forces the first of four overtimes against Phoenix.



Suns 140, Trail Blazers 139 (4OT) pic.twitter.com/0VBhLb3ni8 — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) November 14, 2022

The game then went into the first of four overtimes. The two teams scored just eight points apiece in the first overtime, leading them to the second. The Blazers held a three-point lead with a handful of seconds to go before veteran shooting guard Rex Chapman came away with a heave from way beyond the three-point line to tie the game with four seconds left.

November 14, 1997: Rex Chapman of Phoenix forces the third of four overtimes in Portland.



Suns 140, Trail Blazers 139 (4OT) pic.twitter.com/xDG3K5Rnhs https://t.co/VIYXwOfrMN — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) November 14, 2022

Chapman had the chance to win it for Phoenix in the third overtime, but his shot fell short, sending the teams to the first four-overtime game in 10 years.

The Blazers went cold in the final overtime, making just 3 of 12 from the floor and finally conceding the game to the Suns.

BE community, do you remember this thriller from a quarter-century ago? Chime off with other blasts from the past down in the comments section below.