On This Day: Blazers, Suns Compete in Wild 4OT Affair

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns played in one of the wildest games of all time 25 years ago.

By Jeremy_Brener
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images

Only 13 games in NBA history have ended in four overtimes, and one of those involved the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns on this day 25 years ago.

The Blazers were off to a quick 5-1 start on the season while the Suns were right behind at 4-1.

The two teams were neck-and-neck throughout the game, but the Blazers trailed by three points with seconds to go and the length of the court to pass. But luckily Arvydas Sabonis was there to save the day, Christian Laettner style.

The game then went into the first of four overtimes. The two teams scored just eight points apiece in the first overtime, leading them to the second. The Blazers held a three-point lead with a handful of seconds to go before veteran shooting guard Rex Chapman came away with a heave from way beyond the three-point line to tie the game with four seconds left.

Chapman had the chance to win it for Phoenix in the third overtime, but his shot fell short, sending the teams to the first four-overtime game in 10 years.

The Blazers went cold in the final overtime, making just 3 of 12 from the floor and finally conceding the game to the Suns.

BE community, do you remember this thriller from a quarter-century ago? Chime off with other blasts from the past down in the comments section below.

