Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid Named Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers phenom Joel Embiid have garnered the most recent NBA player of the week honors.

Chris Haynes of TNT tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

The Warriors are still the most underwhelming team of the 2022-23 campaign at 5-8, considering their championship status. However, Stephen Curry led the charge, getting the Warriors back in the win column after five losses in a row.

The Warriors went 2-1 for the week, notching victories against the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, before losing to the same Kings team on Sunday. In that span, Curry averaged 38 points, six rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on roughly a 64-50-84 shooting split.

Out of Golden State’s eight losses, seven have come on the road, including that most recent five-game road trip, but things are looking on the up-and-up for the Warriors. Curry is sitting at second in the league in scoring, and is putting up yet another 50-40-90 campaign thus far.

Portland Trail Blazers wing Jerami Grant received a nomination for Player of the Week in the West alongside Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).

As for Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian has the Sixers safely in a playoff spot at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia won three of its four matchups for the week of Nov. 7 against the surging Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.

After coming back from a three-game absence, Embiid boasted 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks per contest in that stretch, dominating the competition. Most notably, he put up his third 50-point game, with a 59-point monstrosity against the Jazz, on nearly 68 percent shooting in only 36 minutes of play.

The Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs next, while the 76ers will square off against the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks at home after a four-day layoff.