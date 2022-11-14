Blazers Forward Nassir Little Signs With Adidas

Portland Trail Blazers wing Nassir Little has a new shoe deal.

Little has inked a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas, per ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

OFFICIAL: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) has signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with @AdidasHoops. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4PHmJCsV5O — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 14, 2022

The 22-year-old joins teammate Damian Lillard at Adidas, just a month after signing a four-year, $28 million rookie extension to stay with the Blazers.

Little has battled to stay healthy after a litany of injuries, which have hampered his first four NBA seasons.

In 13 games this season, Little has seen his three-point percentage rise to 46 percent — a decent increase on his career 33 percent. He’s also averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, playing a tad more than 15 minutes a game, providing energy, hustle and shooting off the Blazers bench.

In his limited minutes, Little has been one of, if not, the most efficient offensive players the Blazers have off the bench. His ability to attack close outs and either pull up at 15 feet or get all the way to the rim gives the Blazers a much needed offensive dimension.

Little was taken by Portland with the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and has put up career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists through three and a bit seasons.