Could Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Be Coach of the Year?

The Portland Trail Blazers sit atop the Western Conference as the NBA season approaches its second month.

While there is still five months to go, could Chauncey Billups be coaching his way into the Coach of the Year conversation?

The Ringer believes he has been one of the top four coaches in the league so far, but it ultimately pegs Will Hardy in pole position after leading the Utah Jazz to a 10-5 start to the year.

Hardy and the Jazz, like Billups and the Blazers, faced long odds towards contending this season and arguably Utah’s job so far has been more impressive. But are the Jazz’s contending chances sustainable for the rest of the year?

One could argue that the Blazers have more stick in the Western Conference standings than the Jazz, who have Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson leading the way. Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant have proven in the past that they can contend and be focal points on teams that make deep runs into the playoffs.

And if the Blazers can maintain one of the top spots in the Western Conference as Utah slips, could that warrant Billups to be the Coach of the Year? It’s still extremely early, but in the first month of the season, you can’t win the race, but you certainly can lose it. And Billups is nowhere close to losing it at this point.

