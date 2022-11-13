Kendrick Perkins: Blazers Trio Is Underrated

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has highlighted the Portland Trail Blazers’ trio of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant as one of the most underrated in the NBA.

Dame, Simons and Grant are one of the most underrated Trios in the League. These Trailblazers are DANGEROUS!!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 13, 2022

The former NBA champion took to Twitter during the Blazers’ 117-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last night to shout out the three players. Each member of the trio is currently averaging more than 20 points, with Lillard at 28.6, Simons at 22.3 and Grant at 20.7.

Lillard, Simons and Grant have been key to the Blazers’ hot 9-4 start to the season with the latter being the franchise’s key addition during the offseason.

Grant, 28, has been a revelation for the revamped Blazers, contributing on both sides of the floor, able to score at all three levels and often guarding the opponent’s best player. He shined brightest last night with a team-high 37 points, his highest total this season.

While all three have missed games this season, the Blazers have been able to continue winning thanks to improved depth and at least one of Portland’s Big Three being available to step up.