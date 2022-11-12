Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! After the Blazers took a healthy bite out of one of their longest, and toughest, road trips of the entire season, Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson had PLENTY to say about the team in this high-energy episode. You know Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will get the podcast treatment everywhere, but how about Drew Eubanks, Keon Johnson, Jabari Walker, and Trendon Watford? And oh, the things Dave and Marlow had to say about Nassir Little!

And covering the 7th-12th men in Portland’s rotation is just the tip of the iceberg. How are the Blazers winning these games? What trends look super solid early and are likely to continue? Which might be on more shaky ground? What things to the Blazers need to do to keep up this pace long-term? And most importantly of all, what’s WITH those turnovers, anyway? Dave and Marlow look at three possible reasons they might be occurring, a couple of which are commonly-cited in popular conversation. They summarily dismiss one, credit a second slightly, then hone in on the real issue, talking about whether it will—or can—be resolved.

As is their habit, the co-hosts look at the path ahead, speculating which games might end up in wins or losses, then forecasting what the landscape might look like ahead. When will we know if this hot start is for real reals? What will be the signs that it is so?

All this and more on Episode 5 of Dave and Marlow!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the show here, or just click start on the embed below!

Thanks for listening!