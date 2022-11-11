Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Removed From Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting a little bit healthier as their road trip comes to an end.

All Star point guard Damian Lillard has been removed from the Blazers injury report after two weeks dealing with a calf strain.

Lillard is set to return to the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night as the Blazers aim to go 5-1 on a brutal six-game trip.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury against the Miami Heat on October 26 and missed five games against the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns (twice) and the New Orleans Pelicans.

He did return to play against the Heat on Monday and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, before sitting last night against the Pelicans.

This season, Lillard is averaging 28.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Blazers are 6-1 in games that Lillard plays so far this season.

Jerami Grant (left ankle), Justise Winslow (right ankle) are probable against the Mavericks, while Jusuf Nurkic (abductor) Shaedon Sharpe (right finger) and Keon Johnson (hip) are questionable.

Gary Payton II and Oliver Sarr remain on the sidelines.

The Blazers currently sit second in the Western Conference holding a 9-3 record. They’ll look to reach the 10-win mark against the Mavericks tomorrow night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.