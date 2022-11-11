Shaedon Sharpe Dealing With Finger Fracture

Shaedon Sharpe suffered a finger fracture during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 105-95 win over the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.

Blazers say Shaedon Sharpe suffered a volar avulsion fracture to his right fifth finger Wednesday vs. Charlotte. He'll be day-to-day going forward and questionable tomorrow vs. Dallas. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 11, 2022

A volar plate injury most commonly occurs when a finger is suddenly bent backwards or hyper-extended.

The injury forced the 19-year-old out of yesterday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans and he is expected to be a day-to-day proposition moving forward.

His status is questionable for the Blazers final game of a brutal six-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow.

In 11 games this season, four of them starting, Sharpe has averaged 9.4 points on 44 percent from behind the three point line and 2.7 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Sharpe was selected with the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Blazers after the team lost 21 of its final 23 games to finish with the sixth best lottery odds last season.

Mystery surrounded Sharpe’s NBA credentials after he failed to play a single game for Kentucky during the 2021-22 NCAA season.