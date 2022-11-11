Jacked Ramsays After Dark: Blazers Have It Easy-Peasy in the Big Easy

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for another Jacked Ramsays After Dark following another road win for the Blazers - this time taking down Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and the new Orleans Pelicans, 106-95 in the fifth contest of a six-game road trip.

The Blazers went into the game with Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson all sitting out due to various injuries and yet somehow, Portland looked like the better team for the majority of the game. So much so, that Portland was able to close the 4th quarter with ease.

Anfernee Simons outplayed his former running mate in McCollum and Jerami Grant outgunned Ingram as the top SlenderMan on the floor. With the win, the Blazers improve to an NBA best 6-1 on the road and 9-3 overall. The Blazers finish up their six-game trip Saturday in Dallas against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

