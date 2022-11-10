Talk Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on former friend CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and the New Orleans Pelicans today in the fifth game of their mammoth six-game road trip at the front end of the season.
This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for our recap and analysis following every game of the season!
Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!
How to Watch
Thursday, November 10 - 5:00 p.m. PT
The game will be available to watch on Root Sports Plus, Bally Sports New Orleans (and wherever you watch the Pelicans) and NBA League Pass.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...