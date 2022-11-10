Jacked Ramsays: Blazers Too Sharpe for Hornets

Join Danny Marang on the latest Jacked Ramsays After Dark - where he runs down the latest Trail Blazers road victory over the Charlotte Hornets, 105-95.

Playing the 4th game of a 6-game trip, Portland opted to sit Jerami Grant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) against the reeling Hornets who are still missing LaMelo Ball, ahead of a back-to-back Thursday against Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Blazers depth proved incredibly important against the Hornets, rookies Shaedon Sharpe (17 points, 4 rebounds) and Jabari Walker (5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) showed up in big ways while 2nd year man Trendon Watford (8 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds) helped alleviate the Hornet’s effective zone pressure with his playmaking in the second half.

In a game that saw the Blazers continue to turn the ball over (17 turnovers), allowed the Hornets to score 18 points in the paint in the opening quarter, gave up a 19-2 run in the third quarter - and yet have 3 of their youngest players rise up alongside Damian Lillard (28 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) and Anfernee Simons (19 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds) deep into a long road trip guaranteeing no less than a .500 trip with their 3rd win... speaks volumes to where this 8-3 team is currently at.

Tap in now and get the rundown from Wednesday night’s game!