Steve Nash No Longer Coaching Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are making waves on Tuesday after firing head coach Steve Nash. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. However, the language in the tweets from Woj and The Athletic’s Shams Charania put into question whether the Nets fired Nash or if the two sides agreed to go their separate ways.

The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

Nash went 94-67 in his 2+ seasons as head coach for the Nets, but never met expectations with a team built on the foundation of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Nash’s best accomplishment as the team’s coach was winning a first-round series in 2021, his first season coaching the team.

Nash’s quick hook is the fastest any coach has been fired midseason since former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Earl Watson was fired by the Phoenix Suns just three games into the 2017-18 season.

There were rumors circulating throughout the offseason whether Nash would return after the Nets were swept in the first round of last year’s playoffs by the Boston Celtics. However, even with Durant’s trade request, Nash remained with Brooklyn.

With Nash no longer with the Nets, Jacque Vaughn is expected to serve as Brooklyn’s head coach for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. It remains to be seen whether Vaughn will serve as the interim coach after tonight’s game or if the team will find someone else to fill the vacancy.

The Blazers play the Nets in Portland on Nov. 17.