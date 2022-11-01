Blazer’s Edge Radio: Adversity Strikes

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss Portland’s first loss of the season—made worse by the injury to star Damian Lillard—and subsequent rebound against the Houston Rockets behind the play of Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and impressive rookie Shaedon Sharpe.

In addition, they’ll discuss a brutal upcoming slate of games, including a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns with Lillard’s availability in question. They’ll also debate whether the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs have any staying power, and whether the Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets are in a more disastrous predicament.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!