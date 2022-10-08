Making Sense of the Blazers and Kings with Deuce Mason

Deuce Mason of “Deuce & Mo” dropped by the Jacked Ramsays podcast to talk state of the Sacramento Kings. Where are they? What are they doing? WHY are they? Deuce has you covered from front to back with the additions of Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, Mike Brown inserted as the new head coach, an evolution for De’Aaron Fox and optimizing Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings are riding a 16 year streak of futility, now the longest in North American professional sports since the Seattle Mariners broke through just weeks ago. In a year where Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson sit as franchise changers to the winner of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Kings have decided they want to pursue the playoffs at all costs and reward and entire generation of Kings fans the opportunity they’ve missed out on for so long. Regardless of the actual ceiling of this version of the roster.

Grab the family and sit around the cell phone, tablet, or whatever electronic device it is you’re on and watch and/or listen to Danny and Deuce get down on the projections for two teams that seemingly no one out of their markets know what to make of them.

