Blazers Waive Brandon Williams, Devontae Cacok and Wes Iwundu

The Portland Trail Blazers are making changes to their roster Friday.

According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the team is waiving guard Brandon Williams, forward Devontae Cacok, and wing Wes Iwundu

These moves come as the team sheds training camp participants and moves toward the roster it will carry into the regular season. Williams has been with the team since February, while Cacok and Iwundu were signed to camp deals in September.

There is yet no word on guard Isaiah Miller, forward Jared Rhoden, or center Olivier Sarr, who also signed with the team last month. Sarr, a seven-footer from France, recorded nine points while snagging six rebounds and posting four blocks in just 14 minutes against Maccabi Ra’Anana on Thursday.

These moves make sense for a team that has an overabundance of wing players and a dearth of options at center. We will see where the Blazers go from here in the days to come.