Portland Trail Blazers Maccabi Ra’anana Chat Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on Maccabi Ra’anana in Game 3 of their 2022 Preseason Schedule tonight. The game will start at 7:00 PM, Pacific from Portland’s Moda Center arena.

While the event will be broadcast on RipCity Radio 620, it will not be televised. The contest is even more “exhibition” than the rest of Portland’s exhibition schedule. It should be a good chance to see the younger Blazers in action, but probably won’t be indicative of the upcoming NBA season much.

Nevertheless, feel free to chat about the proceedings here, whether you’re in person on mobile, listening on the radio, following the Boxscore, or just want to yak a bit about all things Blazers!