Blazers Pick Up Third-Year Option For Keon Johnson

The Portland Trail Blazers are making an investment on their future Thursday, picking up the third-year option on Keon Johnson’s contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

The Trail Blazers are picking up the 2023-2024 option for guard Keon Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Johnson played 25 minutes a game after arriving in trade with the Clippers last season. He was the 21st pick in the 2021 draft.

Johnson played in 22 games for the Blazers last season after coming to Portland in the Norman Powell trade back in February. He averaged 9.8 points while shooting 34 percent from beyond the three-point line.

This season, Johnson is expected to compete for one of the final spots in the team’s rotation as one of the wings coming off the bench.

According to HoopsHype, Johnson will make $2,681,040 this season and $2,808,720 in 2023-24.