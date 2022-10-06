Should You be Worried About the Blazers Right Now?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on the first official Jacked Ramsays of the 2022-23 season!

Together they’ll take a look at the first two games of the preseason that saw the new look Portland Trail Blazers take on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena Monday night followed by a road-home back-to-back against the stripped down Utah Jazz at Moda Center Tuesday night.

What, if anything did we learn about this Blazers team? What should you take from early preseason action? Does hitting your shots and looking in midseason form matter in the exhibition season? Questions, questions, questions - which are exactly the things that the guys will be asking each other to see where they gauge the Blazers right now.

On the list...How does Damian Lillard look overall and healthwise - are there any lingering concerns there?

The addition of Jerami Grant - how does he hit and will the Blazers be able to optimize him?

How do the offensive and defensive philosophies designed/employed by Coach Chauncey Billups look early on? Pushing pace, forcing turnovers, aggressive switching, etc.

How Have Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard looked as backcourt running-mates?

Who has the inside track on the small forward starting spot?

Can Jusuf Nurkic get in the kind of shape the Blazers need him to be in to be effective and efficient on both ends of the floor?

That and a whole lot more on the latest Jacked Ramsays - tap in!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!