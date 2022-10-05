 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors Green, Poole Scrap Could Lead To Disciplinary Action

A report suggests the two Warriors got into a physical altercation during practice.

Adrian Bernecich
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action after Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Jordan Poole during practice this morning.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported (subscription required) that the two had come chest-to-chest, pushing and shoving before Green struck his younger teammate.

There was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice Wednesday morning that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Athletic.

When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.

The report did note that Poole and Green have been known “to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed”.

The Portland Trail Blazers are due to play the Warriors in a preseason outing on October 11.

