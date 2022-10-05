Warriors Green, Poole Scrap Could Lead To Disciplinary Action

The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action after Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Jordan Poole during practice this morning.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported (subscription required) that the two had come chest-to-chest, pushing and shoving before Green struck his younger teammate.

The report did note that Poole and Green have been known “to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed”.

