Jerami Grant Gives Damian Lillard a Long-Awaited Boost

Jerami Grant was clearly the Portland Trail Blazers’ biggest offseason acquisition, acquired from the Detroit Pistons thanks to a trade exception and distant first round pick.

The athletic big has been touted as the best power forward this franchise has had since the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge seven years ago.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor highlights the addition and how his skillset might help the Blazers return to top, naming Grant as one of seven players who could shape the 2022-23 season.

Among other things, O’Connor offered:

Grant’s versatility can help take the Blazers from terrible to solid, and maybe even great on defense. And on offense, he can provide something [Damian] Lillard has never really had with his on-ball scoring ability from the forward position. The Pistons featured him as a scorer for the first time in his career and he averaged 20.9 points per game. Though his volume may dip with the Blazers, he could be used in a hybrid role incorporating some of his more efficient actions (spot-up 3-point shooting, cutting, rolling to the basket) that were previously highlighted in Denver and Oklahoma City. The Blazers aren’t Finals contenders. FanDuel lists them as having the 19th-best odds, tied with the Knicks. That feels slightly too low; they should be competitive. If they are, it’ll mean Lillard isn’t on the table for trades and the Blazers will instead be looking to add pieces to become a more formidable contender. But the only way for that to happen is for Grant to become what Lillard has always needed.

Last season, Grant put up averages of 19.2 points on 36 percent three point shooting, 4.1 boards, 2.4 assists and 1 block.

You can read the full article here.