Justise Winslow To Start Against Utah Jazz

The big wing will man the starting small forward spot tonight.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Justise Winslow will start at small forward as the the Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz this evening.

Coach Chauncey Billups has previously highlighted his plan rotate through potential starting small forward through the preseason, with Josh Hart getting the nod against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Billups has also hinted at Nassir Little and potentially Gary Payton II also starting at the three, however the latter is still recovering from a core muscle complaint.

At 6’6, Winslow has shown the ability to facilitate and guard bigger wings with the Jazz potentially starting either Lauri Markkanen or Jarred Vanderbilt at small forward tonight.

Winslow joined the Blazers in February in the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 11 games with the Blazers last season, the 26-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes.

