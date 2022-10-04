Justise Winslow To Start Against Utah Jazz

Justise Winslow will start at small forward as the the Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz this evening.

Justise Winslow @IAmJustise getting the start tonight at small forward — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) October 5, 2022

Coach Chauncey Billups has previously highlighted his plan rotate through potential starting small forward through the preseason, with Josh Hart getting the nod against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Billups has also hinted at Nassir Little and potentially Gary Payton II also starting at the three, however the latter is still recovering from a core muscle complaint.

“The starting spot will be decided not by the best player but who plays best with the unit” - Billups on who ends up starting at the 3



Mentions that he might do it by committee again (might want to listen to that). — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) October 5, 2022

“Whoever wins out it’s not really that big of a deal - all of those guys will be a big part of what we’ll do.” -Billups — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) October 5, 2022

At 6’6, Winslow has shown the ability to facilitate and guard bigger wings with the Jazz potentially starting either Lauri Markkanen or Jarred Vanderbilt at small forward tonight.

Winslow joined the Blazers in February in the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 11 games with the Blazers last season, the 26-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes.