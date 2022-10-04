GM Survey: Blazers PG Damian Lillard Among Final Shot Favorites

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is still seen as one of the most clutch shooters in the NBA among league decision-makers. The annual GM Survey, published early Tuesday morning, revealed that Lillard ranks as the No. 3 player GM’s want taking the shot with a game on the line. No surprises here, as Lillard’s reputation for big-time buzzer beaters precedes him.

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line? 1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 55%

2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 17%

3. Damian Lillard, Portland – 14%

» Also receiving votes: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

» Last year: Kevin Durant – 41%

Lillard’s inclusion on this list is still noteworthy, though, as some have questioned whether or not Lillard will be the same player post-abdominal surgery. He missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season recovering and is another year older after turning 32 in July. Monday night’s preseason opener notwithstanding, we haven’t seen Lillard in game action since December 31, 2021.

There is, as of yet, no reason to doubt that Dame Time will come again. The clock may be (slowly) ticking on his prime, but there are plenty of last-second buckets left before that particular final buzzer.

GM’s around the league also ranked Lillard as one of the league’s best leaders, voting him to the No. 5 spot behind Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Read the full GM Survey here to find out more.