Blazer’s Edge Radio returns to the airwaves LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys will discuss the team’s preseason opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and preview the Eastern Conference in Part One of their three-part 2022-23 NBA Season Preview.

Friend of the program Dillon Sage (co-host of the Holy Backboard podcast) joins the show this week to look at the offseason movement and expectations for all 15 Eastern Conference teams.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!