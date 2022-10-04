 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Thread

The Blazers are back in action tonight.

By Jeremy_Brener
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in Portland tonight, hosting the Utah Jazz in the second game of the preseason.

Tuesday, October 4 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to listen on radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM)

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!

