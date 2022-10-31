Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Players of the Week

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have earned the latest NBA player of the week honors.

Chris Haynes of TNT broke the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 31, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the charge of an overachieving Thunder squad that has won three in a row, while Giannis is doing Greek Freak things, spearheading the 5-0 Bucks.

The Bucks are one of only five teams in the Eastern Conference to have played at least four games at home thus far. Regardless of home court advantage, which Milwaukee has more than taken advantage of, Antetokounmpo remains second in the league in scoring – at 34.4 points per game – and rebounding – boasting 14.0 boards per contest.

In his week of honor, Giannis has not failed to reach the 30-point mark in all of his games, highlighted by a 43-point performance against Kevin Durant and the struggling Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks are priming themselves for another top four finish out east yet again, and are doing it in style behind their future hall-of-famer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meanwhile, has had his name all over the league leaderboards. He currently sits at third in the association in steals (2.4 SPG) and is on his Ja Morant “type of time,” sporting the fourth-most points in the paint per contest at an astounding 17.6 points per game. He is one of only three guards in the top ten in that category.

Behind his stretch of brilliance have come two convincing wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, and a closer victory over the Dallas Mavericks which saw him rack up 38 points, and six of his teams 18 points in overtime. He’s showcasing career highs in points, steals, assists, blocks, and free throw percentage, where he is perfect from the charity stripe.

The Thunder face the Orlando Magic next, on Tuesday night, while the Bucks will tip off versus the Detroit Pistons, yet again at home. Both honorees look to continue their noteworthy play.