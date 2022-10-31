LISTEN: Where Do Blazers Stand After 6 Games?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for the weekly Jacked Ramsay Mail Bag where they take on all of your questions wrapping up the second week of the season!

Going 5-1 in the first 6 games of the season give the Portland Trail Blazers more wiggle room than anyone anticipated to start the season. Does it make you adjust your expectations at all for the season?

If yes, what exactly causes those changes to take place? An individual player like Shaedon Sharpe or Anfernee Simons growing into a star sooner than expected? The team’s mostly consistent defensive effort and production? The fact that they re 5-1 despite not playing their best version of themselves?

Is Shaedon Sharpe HIM? What have you seen that makes you believe/not believe? What are the next steps in his development and what do you expect it to look like?

Do the Blazers have a real problem with turnovers and transition play? How much of their issues have to do with the newness of it all and how much of it falls on the players?

Tap in for the latest Jacked Ramsays now!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!