Bojan Bogdanovic, Pistons Agree On Extension

Bogdanovic arrived from the Utah Jazz in a preseason trade and had entered the final year of a contract earning him $19.5 million. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver acquired Bogdanovic, 33, with the intention of signing him to an extension and finalized the deal on Sunday. Bogdanovic already has shown himself to be an excellent floor-spacing presence for a young, rebuilding Pistons roster. He has averaged 23 points on 51.7% field goal percentage in the season’s first six games.

Bogdanovic has enjoyed career averages of 15.1 points on 39 percent 3-point shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Jazz and Pistons.