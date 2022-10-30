 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damian Lillard Will Miss Game Against Memphis

Today at practice, Chauncey Billups updated the media about Lillard’s availability.

By Conor Bergin
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard won’t be available for Portland’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies next Wednesday, head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters today. Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report posted the news on Twitter.

Billups said the team hopes Lillard, who is recovering from a right calf strain, will be available for its upcoming road trip, which starts Friday, Nov. 4 against the Phoenix Suns.

On the road trip, Portland will play six games in nine days, starting with a back-to-back in Phoenix. The road trip also features quality opponents like the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Lillard sustained the right calf strain in the second half of Portland’s 119-98 loss against the Heat last Wednesday, Oct. 26. Earlier this week, Portland announced Lillard would be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. The Blazers have already won one game without Lillard, a 125-111 showing against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Prior to the injury, Lillard was averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 39.2 percent on 3-pointers through five games.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...