Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tonight, tipping off their preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle.

Monday, October 3 - 7:30 p.m. PT

How to listen on radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM). Game not available on TV.

Gary Payton II and Trendon Watford are out with injuries.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!