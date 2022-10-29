Hot Start for Trail Blazers Earns Praise, Optimism

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! What a week it was for the Blazers, getting off to an almost-perfect 4-1 start. This kind of energy and optimism hasn’t been seen around Portland for years! Decades, even! Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. were all smiles as they broke down the week’s slate of games. Entering the season hot has several root causes, some internal and others external. Hear the factor that everybody forgot (including us) when contemplating the rough schedule to start the year for Portland. Also hear about the one, hidden factor that’s giving the Blazers enough of an edge to stay with some of these teams. Explore what, exactly, didn’t go so well against the Heat, and which defensive adjustments are helping the Blazers most...for now.

Dave and Marlow also talk about individual players: Damian Lillard, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart...all your favorites are in there. The Los Angeles Lakers make an appearance, of course. Might as well tap dance a little on that grave. The co-hosts also look forward to the week ahead, such as it is. How fortuitous to get a modest schedule break just when key players are out with injuries?

It appears everything is rolling Portland’s way right now, and who are we to argue? Come join the fun with Dave and Marlow, Episode 3!

