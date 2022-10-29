Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart has entered NBA concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury against the Houston Rockets on Friday, the team announced this morning (H/T: Danny Marang, 1080 the FAN & Blazer’s Edge).

Trail Blazers announced that forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol following last night’s game. Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Hart must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury.

While unfortunate, the timing could not be better, as Portland has a gap in its schedule right now. The team does not play again until Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

If Hart is forced to miss games, expect to see more of Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, and others in his stead. This is where the Trail Blazers’ depth at the wing really shows.

In the meantime, Hart will spend the off-days recovering. It is presently unclear on which play he sustained the injury, but we will update this article if any specifics come out.

Hart is averaging 10.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 35.8 minutes per game for the Blazers over six starts so far this season.