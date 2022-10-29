Shaedon Sharpe is Special...in His Starting Debut

Join host Danny Marang for a rapid reaction to Friday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets that saw the Blazers improve to 5-1 on the season, winning 125-111.

The Blazers were lifted by 30 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds from Anfernee Simons, 27 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks from Jusuf Nurkic and 14 points, 2 assists and tremendously highlight reel dunks from rookie Shaedon Sharpe in his starting debut slotting in for the injured Damian Lillard.

Stellar performances for Simons and Nurkic are not new, both have had better nights in their careers - both on the box score and in impact. Tonight was about a thunderous arrival of Sharpe - felt repeatedly through each ferocious dunk thrown down by the Canadian rookie. The crowd rose to a crescendo in a sequence that saw Sharpe get loose on a fast break and hammer down a right handed tomahawk with Jalen Green trailing him, then immediately after that Keon Johnson forced a turnover and threw a lob into the atmosphere for Sharpe to go get and go get he did. When he brought it down on the rim Moda Center exploded into a playoff like roar - signaling the official arrival of the Sharpe dressed man.

Tap in to the latest episode where Marang dives into the in’s and out’s of the night and what’s coming up next!

