Shaedon Sharpe Gets First NBA Start Against Rockets

The 19-year-old will start in place of the injured Damian Lillard.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will get his first NBA start tonight against the Houston Rockets, as he replaces the injured Damian Lillard.

Sharpe is expected to lineup alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic after impressing through his first five games.

The Blazers had options to replace Lillard, who went down with a calf strain against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, with Justise Winslow, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson capable of filling the void.

Taken by Portland with the seventh pick out of Kentucky in June’s NBA draft, the enigmatic Sharpe has averaged 8.4 points on 50 percent three point shooting, as well as 3.4 rebounds of the bench.

He’s also played solid defense, highlighted by elite athleticism, smarts and composure through the early part of the season.

Lillard will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks as recovers from the Grade 1 strain.

