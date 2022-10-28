Shaedon Sharpe Gets First NBA Start Against Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will get his first NBA start tonight against the Houston Rockets, as he replaces the injured Damian Lillard.

Chauncey Billups tells @brookeolzendam and I Shaedon Sharpe will start tonight with Damian Lillard out #ripcity — Travis Demers (@travisdemers) October 29, 2022

Sharpe is expected to lineup alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic after impressing through his first five games.

The Blazers had options to replace Lillard, who went down with a calf strain against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, with Justise Winslow, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson capable of filling the void.

Taken by Portland with the seventh pick out of Kentucky in June’s NBA draft, the enigmatic Sharpe has averaged 8.4 points on 50 percent three point shooting, as well as 3.4 rebounds of the bench.

He’s also played solid defense, highlighted by elite athleticism, smarts and composure through the early part of the season.

Lillard will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks as recovers from the Grade 1 strain.