Spurs Waive Sophomore Guard Joshua Primo

The San Antonio Spurs have waived second-year guard Joshua Primo after taking him with the 12th pick in 2021.

The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2022

It’s an unexpected move for the re-building Spurs organization, explained simply by CEO RC Buford:

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interests of bot the organization and Joshua.”

The 6’4 Canadian out of Alabama appeared in 54 games for the Spurs, averaging 5.9 points on 30 percent three point shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Primo was initially billed as the biggest surprise on 2021 draft night, taken in the lottery as that class’s youngest player.

CBS Sports wrote:

None of our three experts at CBS Sports had Primo in the first round on their mock drafts, let alone the lottery, and even Primo admitted he was surprised he went so high.

The Spurs will not be making any further comment.