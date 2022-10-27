Who Should The Blazers Start While Damian Lillard Sits?

The Portland Trail Blazers have multiple options to replace Damian Lillard while he recovers from a calf strain suffered against the Miami Heat last night.

The six-time All Star will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks. If it’s just one week, Lillard may only miss tomorrow night’s bout with the Houston Rockets.

However, if it takes two weeks to get him back on the court, the point guard will also miss games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the start of a six-game road trip, which includes two games against the Phoenix Suns and a re-match with the Heat in Florida.

Justise Winslow

Moving the bulky wing into the starting lineup pushes Josh Hart to shooting guard and Anfernee Simons to the one. Billups will also have to chose another first man of the bench.

Nassir Little

Starting Little at small forward again moves Hart to the two and Simons to the one, maintaining Winslow as the team’s sixth man.

Shaedon Sharpe

Promoting the impressive rookie to starting shooting guard, keeps Hart at small forward with Simons at the point. Winslow remains the sixth man.

Keon Johnson

Starting Johnson at either of the two guard positions takes some of the facilitating load of Simons with the 20-year-old possessing some distributing skills. Hart stays at the three and Winslow comes of the bench. This option has the least impact on Billups’ rotation with Johnson not a member of the initial rotation.

Who should the Billups promote in Lillard’s place?