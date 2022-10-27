Jacked Ramsays Tackle First Trail Blazers Loss

Join host Danny Marang for a rapid reaction to Wednesday night’s game that saw the Portland Trail Blazers 4-game unbeaten streak come to an end against the visiting Miami Heat, 119-98.

The headline outside of the loss was Damian Lillard asking out in the 3rd quarter and visibly limping. The team reported that he wouldn’t finish the game due to a right calf strain. After the game, media gathered around Lillard and he said had this been a playoff game he would’ve been out there. He tried to get back out on the floor but the training staff stopped him and they evaluated him further with some recovery work and tested his strength.

Lillard seemed more irritated about the injury than concerned about anything lingering. He did say he’ll likely miss Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets and that as a winnable game he wasn’t too concerned about it. Particularly noting that missing that game would afford him nearly a week off with the upcoming 4-day break for the Blazers starting Saturday.

The basketball story from the night was the endless barrage of live ball turnovers that led to the game being busted wide open by the Heat in the 3rd quarter. Lillard and Anfernee Simons both lost their handles and fired errant passes - a staple of the the team to start the season that Miami feasted on to the tune of transition dunks and wide open three pointers.

Portland has a day off before taking on the Rockets, a young and athletic team that poses challenges but is very much the most “beatable” team on calendar to start the season. Tap in and find out what’s coming next on the latest Jacked Ramsays!

