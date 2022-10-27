Eric Bledsoe Signs With Shanghai Sharks

Eric Bledsoe has signed with Chinese team the Shanghai Sharks, after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in July, reports Sportando.

The 32-year-old guard was traded to Portland as part of the deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers at February’s trade deadline.

The veteran did not suit up for the Blazers once with Achilles tendinopathy given as the reason, despite him appearing in all 54 games for the Clippers before the trade.

The Blazers waived and stretched his contract on July 6 impacting the team’s salary cap by $1.3 million over the next three seasons.

Bledsoe was taken with the 18th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2010, enjoying stints with the Clippers (twice), Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. He was named to the All Defensive First Team in 2019 and All Defensive Second Team in 2020.

Through 12 years, Bledsoe put up averages of 13.7 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals.