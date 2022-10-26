Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard exited tonight’s 119-98 loss against the Miami Heat with a calf strain injury, mid way through the third quarter.

After the game, Lillard told the media scrum that he would have continued to play if it was a playoff game, claiming it was just “tight” while adding that he will likely miss Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Blazers do not play again until November 2 when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center.

Damian Lillard on his calf injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/bOCpNwOTT8 — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) October 27, 2022

Damian Lillard said he would have continued playing if tonight was a playoff game. Said he will be smart with treatments. Will miss Friday against Houston. Video part 2. pic.twitter.com/jXCaYXYGCJ — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) October 27, 2022

“Calf just tightened up. Before the game it was a little bit tight but nothing that I hadn’t felt before.” “The last shot that I made when I rose up real quick, I just felt it get real tight, went back on defense just to see how it would feel. It felt fine running up the court and the next time I did another move I just tried to stop and I just felt how tight it was.” “But it wasn’t nothing that I was overly concerned about, I just knew it wouldn’t make sense to push through in the fifth game of the season.” “Honestly, if this was a playoff game, I would have played, it would have been tight and uncomfortable but I would have played.”

Lillard scored 22 points on 4 from 11 from the field with 2 boards, 2 assists and a steal before leaving the game.