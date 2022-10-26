A Blow-By-Blow Account of Anfernee Simons’ Big Quarter

The NBA world is still coming to terms with the third-quarter explosion, detonated by Anfernee Simons as the Portland Trail Blazers continued their undefeated streak on Monday.

Before we say goodbye to the event as the Blazers take on the Miami Heat, we’ll share how the Ringer’s Tyler Parker detailed the three-and-half-minute stretch when the 23-year-old sunk six-straight long-range bombs, burying the Denver Nuggets to secure the Blazers’ fourth straight win.

The next possession Nurkic set another ball screen at the top of the key. This time Simons pulled up and cashed one from just beyond the elbow. Following that was a 30-foot bomb from above the timeline with Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flying at him. Shot it from the Astrology and Tarot section of Women & Women First! Next possession Simons hit MPJ with a stepback 3 off the dribble. The Portland crowd was very much percolating at this point, fiending for more. 74-70 Blazers. A minute later Simons dropped in a deep 3 off the catch. And a minute after that he hit another. And the possession after that he hit another. It was a text-your-friend-are-you-watching-this run, a timeline-dominating bacchanal of shotmaking. The final haymaker landed on the next possession. Simons came off a handoff at the top of the key and sized up Caldwell-Pope. He took his time, rocked him a little, then rose for another 3. Bang. 90-77 Blazers. Chaos in the Moda Center, the Portland crowd blood-drunk and delirious; the Portland bench, a mob of red and black jumping and skipping in place, suggesting Michael Malone call a timeout. Announcers Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd doing their best Brick Tamland impersonations and Dame bursting, his arms spread wide. You could practically hear the “Look at my beautiful boy!” You could practically hear the [rabid screams of ecstasy]. You could practically hear the “Yes! Look what I have created! I have made fire! I! Have made fire!”

Simons finished the night with 29 points on seven of 12 three point shooting (58 percent), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal and a block as the Blazers ran home convincing 135-110 winners.

You can read the full story here.