Watch: Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons’ HUGE Third Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was a flamethrower in the team’s Monday night win over the Denver Nuggets, scoring 22 points in the third quarter alone. Those points came off of eight consecutive makes, including six-straight threes. Have a look!

Simons had started the season shooting 5-24 from beyond the arc, so this explosion was absolutely welcome. It awed not only all-time great LeBron James, who tweeted about the flurry of scoring, but his teammates as well (H/T: Jason Quick, The Athletic).

“At one moment, I wasn’t even trying to worry about setting a screen, because I was just trying to see it,” Portland center Jusuf Nurkic said. “Like, I wanted to be a part and watch. I was like, ‘This motherf—– hot, I want to see it go in.’” Added star guard Damian Lillard: “Explosive. And fun. I don’t know, just being able to see it … I was looking around at the crowd, like man, this is crazy, he is blowing the roof off the place.”

This is the sort of fun we hope to see from the Trail Blazers all year. While the clip isn’t sustainable, nights when both Lillard and Simons are hot could be a sight to behold.

Simons’ scoring barrage punctuated Portland’s fourth win of the season. The Trail Blazers are now the only team in the Western Conference with an undefeated record.