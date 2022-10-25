Blazer’s Edge Radio: Sizzling Start

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the Trail Blazers’ improbable 4-0 start to the season, putting them atop the NBA standings after one week of play. Between Damian Lillard’s return to form, the steady play of Jerami Grant and Josh Hart, and the emergence of Shaedon Sharpe, everything has come up Rip City in the early going.

In addition, they’ll touch on Adam Silver’s recent comments regarding tanking, and other surprising starts from teams across the association.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!