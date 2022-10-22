Trail Blazers Making Great Use of their New Style, Roster

Your newest Portland Trail Blazers podcast addiction in waiting is back on the air! Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson Jr. bring you Episode 2 of Dave and Marlow, with every ounce of excitement and analysis about the Trail Blazers that those two names imply.

Game 1 of the season against the Sacramento Kings was under Portland’s belt at the time of recording, with Game 2 in the offing. Marlow and Dave waxed poetic, and a little energetic, about the performance against the Kings. They looked towards Damian Lillard for a little more oomph, but also suggested that setting up teammates was going to be part of the package from now on. Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, and Jerami Grant got a once-over. The pair also went through Jusuf Nurkic’s list of assets and detriments, examining all the ways the Blazers could use their center—and his back ups—to best advantage. Speaking of bench players... how about Shaedon Sharpe? What did his big night show about his future, immediate and long-range? What about Justise Winslow and Nassir Little? Are the Blazers actually deep now?

Dave and Marlow also offer record predictions for the first five games, with a potential Portland beer on the line if either one of them are right. The comment section is open if you care to offer suggestions on the best pints to pay off with.

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click embed on the player below!

Enjoy!